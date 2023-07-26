SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Have you ever wanted to check your home’s property value? How about your neighbors? Or the whole state of Utah’s?

Well, now you can!

The Office of the State Auditor has announced a new tool they say will help provide Utahns insight into the ever changing property value of their own home and other areas across the state.

“We created a heat map where they can zoom across the state and look at their property, and look at their neighborhood, other things like that, to see how their property value compares to that of their neighbors and similar type properties,” said State Auditor John Dougall.

When visiting propertyvalues.utah.gov you’re met with a color-coded map of the state. Each color represents a different property and the increase or decrease value they’ve seen in the last year.

“So the darker red is the higher increase of percent change, and the darker blue is greater the decrease in percent change, and white is basically no change,” said Dougall. “Gray is non-exempt, tax exempt properties.”

All of the data used in the tool is already available to the public, this program just centralizes all of it into one database.

Dougall says that despite the information being open to the public, counties submitted their data on a volunteer basis.

19 counties in the state were open to the tool and submitted their information. The remaining 10 did not send in their information and Dougall says that concerns him.

“We do have a few holdouts and that clearly causes me concern. We’re talking public data here and when we have elected officials making it difficult for the public to access public information, to make it expensive to access that information, that causes me concern. We should be looking for ways to better engage the public in the oversight of their government.”

The counties that have not sent in data are represented by the color yellow on the map.

Dougall did say that after the initial launch two counties from the 10 who did not originally send their information in have asked to have theirs added to the program.