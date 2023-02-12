SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns can expect to see more police cars patrolling the roads tonight as Super Bowl Sunday brings in the festivities and the alcohol.

Utah Public Safety said in a social media post that there will be a DUI blitz taking place tonight, Feb. 12, in order to keep the roads safe with the expected drinking surge.

“If your #SuperBowl plans include drinking, make sure they include a safe & sober ride home. Extra DUI patrols going on statewide – drive sober!” the post read.

While DPS says Utah is below the national average of DUI arrests, any drivers under the influence are a safety hazard to others and themselves. A release states that 34% of roadway fatalities in 2022 involved driving under the influence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A DUI does not only consist of drivers with more than .05% of alcohol in their system but includes driving under the influence of drugs as well. This surprisingly can include driving under the influence of legally prescribed drugs that may influence the ability of the driver to drive safely, the department said.

Consequences for a DUI arrest in Utah can include fines up to $10,000, the potential increase in insurance payments, an ignition interlock device installed on all vehicles and job-related consequences from having the arrest on record, according to DPS.

If you see a potential drunk driver on the road, call 911.