SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Isabel Lopez got the idea to book Airbnbs in Ukraine on social media and booked one night at two different Airbnbs in Kyiv.

“I got a response from both of them, being super thankful for the help,” said Lopez. There were over 61,000 nights booked in Ukraine from around the world in just two days, according to Airbnb.Of these, more than half were booked by people in the US, Like Lopez, and another Utahn, Garrett Martin.

“I was looking for individuals to help. So I did, I found a place in Kyiv with Ina and Vladimir,” said Marin.

Martin chose to book three nights in Kyiv to help get money directly in the hands of the locals who own the Airbnb.

Upon booking, he was able to have a conversation with Vladimir and Ina using google translate.” They said, thank you very much, I’m very grateful to you, even tears are flowing from our eyes right now, you live very far away, and yet you still feel our pain.” The hosts described their situation to Martin. “Now it’s all tanks. Block of posts. Security cameras, counter tanks. Again, I sincerely appreciate your support, understanding, and sincere desire to help. God bless you,” said Martin, reading aloud the messages from the hosts.



Lopez and Martin both hope to be able to visit Ukraine, and possibly meet their Airbnb hosts, once the conflict in Europe ends.” People will forget what you say or what you do, but they will never forget how you made them feel, and I think this is just a small and incredible way to make them feel appreciated and that they are thought of,” said Lopez.