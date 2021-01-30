Utahn still buried in Summit County backcountry avalanche, crews unable to recover

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. (ABC4) — A Utahn remains buried in an avalanche they caused with their friend Saturday afternoon in an area known as Square Top near the Park City Mountain Resort.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue teams were not able to scale the mountain and recover the victim due to the lack of sunlight and unstable and dangerous conditions.

Two skiers were caught up in the avalanche, but one was able to escape and call for help.

Lt. Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said that one skier did try to save his friend’s life, but the conditions in the backcountry caused him to have to stop and go get help.

“The individual has not fully come out of the snow,” said Wright.

Wright said there were plans to call in a helicopter to save the skier but it got too dark.

The search and rescue efforts will start Sunday at 7 in the morning.

Wright said they will most likely use explosives to clear the area and resume their efforts.

“It sounds like there is a hole where the friend dug down to that skier and attempted lifesaving efforts,” said Wright.

The second skier was able to make his way down the mountain and alert law enforcement of what happened. Law enforcement received the call at 3:26 in the afternoon.

Wright said the lack of sunlight, the amount of snow, and the unstable conditions made for a deadly mix.

“I don’t think we fully know what our rescuers are up against when they go in there to do their recovery,” said Wright.

The Summit County Sherriff’s office said it will confirm the victim’s condition Saturday.