‘Utahn’ or ‘Utahan’ – what is it?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We know Utah residents have some weird slang but there is one thing many of us will not waver on – what we are called.

A recent survey conducted by Y2 Analytics found an overwhelming majority of Utah residents call themselves ‘Utahns,’ not ‘Utahans.’

Y2 Analytics went further in the survey, finding it did not matter what the respondent’s political party, location, or religion was – Utahn is vastly preferred to Utahan.

Despite these results, it was found that national publications like the New York Times, the Chicago Tribune, and others call Utah residents ‘Utahans.’

Now, Utah city leaders and the Utah League of Cities and Towns are calling for one standard of what Beehive State residents are called – Utahns.

They have even launched a campaign – “CALL ME A UTAHN.”

Y2 Analytics says they are taking the campaign to social media and now plan to make a formal request to national outlets to change the style guides and call Utah residents, Utahns.

