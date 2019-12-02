Utahn makes it onto ABC’s Shark Tank for ‘Beardaments’

Ornaments on a beard. That simple concept has made Utahn Jason McOmber a lot of money.

McOmber is the owner of “Beardaments”. He started the company 5 years ago.

“We put Christmas ornaments in beards,” he said. “[I] did it for fun one time at a party and it’s really taken off.”

He says his first year of the business they made $80,000 in sales. The second year he says the company made $155,000 in sales, and last year $462,000 in sales. They’re projected to do about $600-700,00 this year.

Back in February a producer from the hit ABC show “Shark Tank” called an invited him on the show. His episode aired Sunday night.

In the end, Kevin O’Leary offered McOmber $150,000, but for a 25% stake, and he accepted.

