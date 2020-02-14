Utahn aboard quarantined on cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus

YOKOHAMA, Japan (ABC4 News) – A Utah man on a cruise ship quarantined at a Japanese port has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to his wife, John Haering, Tooele resident, tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday. Melanie Haering had previously reported that her husband had been experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Courtesy: Melanie Haering

“There is no treatment only a waiting game ’til the virus subsides,” Melanie wrote in a Facebook post.

She says John will get tested again every 48 hours. If he has two tests in a row come up negative, he’ll be free to leave. Melanie says family members have arranged for water and toiletries to be dropped to him by a local Latter-day Saint mission president.

The couple is among the 3,700 people who have been quarantined onboard a Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at a Yokohama port. The ship’s guests have been under quarantine since February 4.

On the night of the ship’s arrival, Japanese health officials began medical checks on all of the ship’s passengers and crew after one previous passenger tested positive for the virus.

The U.S.-operated Diamond Princess had completed a 14-day tour during which it stopped at Hong Kong and several other Asian ports before returning to Japan. An 80-year-old man who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus, prompting Hong Kong to notify the ship and Japanese authorities, who then ordered the quarantine and testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

