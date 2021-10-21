Utah won’t have enough vaccine doses for children — at least not at first

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s not a question of if, but when.

If you’re hoping to vaccinate your child in the first week of November — when it’s likely emergency authorization will be given to Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 — you might have to wait.

Utah’s first batch of vaccines won’t be the last — but it won’t be enough to vaccinate every child ages 5-11 across the Beehive State.

“We know that the initial doses that are earmarked for our state are not enough to take care of all kids in that age group the first week. So, like we did earlier, we’re going to see it flow in,” said Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake County’s mayor.

“So I think parents who are ready for that — and I hope you are — will want to get in early and will want to pay attention to where and how they can get that vaccine,” added Wilson.

Wilson encourages parents to speak to their children’s pediatrician in advance of the expected roll out. If all goes according to plan, she says, those kids could have two shots in arms by Thanksgiving.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Utah Dept. of Health told ABC4 that the federal government will send an initial supply of 127,800 doses for children. In total, 368,000 kids ages 5-11 would be eligible. That full statement is below.

The federal government has allocated 127,800 doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine to the state as part of the initial effort to immunize 5-11 year olds against COVID-19. Doses will be distributed to local health departments and doctor’s offices throughout the state the week of November 1.

These doses are in addition to doses the federal government will send directly to their pharmacy partners throughout the state.

The federal government has indicated there will be an adequate supply of vaccine to immunize as many of the 368,000 Utah children between the ages of 5-11 whose parents choose to have them vaccinated.