OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Springville woman who was found to be in possession of large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On Feb. 28, police stopped a car on the southbound on-ramp to I-15 at 1600 North in Orem after that car committed a moving violation shortly after 10 p.m.

While an officer was talking to the driver, 40-year-old Tanya Tuttle Mize, he could see evidence of drug use through the passenger side of the car, a press release states.

Deputies asked the Mize to get out of the car and they began to search the vehicle.

While searching through a suitcase, some form of powder blew into and officer’s face and he immediately began to feel dizziness. Shortly after, the deputy experienced more dizziness and had trouble breathing. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Other deputies on the scene, exercised caution continuing with the search, and found the following drugs:

9.6 pounds of methamphetamine

4,357 grams, or 43,570 individual doses

5,000 (approximately) blue pills made with fentanyl and are marked to look like OxycodoneIR30 pills

1 Xanax (Alprazolam) pill

0.2 grams of cathinone

Police arrested Mize and she was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance; second-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility; third-degree felony, and several misdemeanors including DUI, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, suspended drivers license, and failure to obey traffic control devices.