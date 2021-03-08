Utah women and Mayor Mendenhall celebrates International Women’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – To kick off International Women’s Day, Mayor Erin Mendenhall shares her thoughts with a number of other local Utah women.

On March 8, Mendenhall writes:

“Happy International Women’s Day, Salt Lake City! Salt Lake City is home to strong women who are leaders wherever they go. We celebrate them and their contributions today and every day.”

The mayor then shares a video of local Utah women sharing their gratitude and appreciation for other fellow female colleagues and how they are standing up to challenge inequality and current biases against women.

“Today is International Women’s Day 2021, and we’re choosing to challenge,” the women recite. “That means choosing to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. It means choosing to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements. From challenges comes change and in Salt Lake City, we’re not afraid of progress.”

The video continues; “Today we celebrate all the amazing women who call Salt Lake City home.To the women who lead their workplaces. To the women who lead their families. To the women who lead their communities. From the Salt Lake City’s Mayor’s office Happy International Women’s day.”