COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – A Magna woman has earned her right to ownership of an autographed Post Malone guitar after she donated thousands to a nonprofit.

Jodi Avila was awarded the signed guitar after she made a winning bid of $5,600 — with all proceeds going to Camp Hope Utah. Avila says her favorite thing is helping children.

Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police Department

“Camp HOPE America is the leading year-round camping and mentoring program in the country for children and teens impacted by domestic violence,” says the organization. “We are focused on creating hope and healing-centered pathways through collaborative, trauma-informed care for youth exposed to trauma to believe in themselves, in others, and in their dreams.”

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department held the auction in conjunction with the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office.