SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Laydee Jay experienced intimate partner violence at the hands of three different men, and vividly remembers when she decided to leave.

“I was drug across the room by my hair, I was hit with different objects, and there were times when I had to fight back,” said Laydee Jay.

“There was an incident where I was physically abused and it happened in front of my children, and when I saw the look on my children’s faces and they kind of were becoming numb to it, and this was almost normal to them,” explained Laydee Jay.

“That’s when I knew, enough was enough, because I’m raising daughters, and now I have sons, but this is no way to live or the example to see that this is how life is supposed to be when you’re with someone that you love.”

So she made an escape plan and moved across the country.

“I left Georgia with 80 borrowed bucks, and I came and checked into the YWCA and life was better ever since,” she said.

Laydee Jay believes her commitment to protecting her children ultimately saved her life.

“Eventually when I left, this person tried to take my life but ended up taking someone else’s life and is now in prison.”

Jakey Siolo, a Case Manager and Coordinator for Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources (PIK2AR) said domestic violence comes in many forms, like isolation, financial abuse, name-calling, and physical abuse, but all stem from power and control.

“There are so many little things that are red flags, and if you notice one or two red flags, it usually means it will be a domestic violence relationship,” Siolo said.

Laydee Jay now tells her story of surviving domestic violence through stand-up comedy hoping that it can help shed light on the issue and inspire other women experiencing something similar.

“I’ve taken my stories and found little humorous ways to uplift other women and stand in the gaps and just say I understand, I’ve been there, and there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Laydee Jay.