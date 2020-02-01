Utah woman shares experience living in China during coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, China (ABC4 News) – The family of a Utah woman studying abroad in Beijing fear she may not be able to return to the United States any time soon amidst the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Determined to become fluent in Chinese, Kate De Groote left Salt Lake City to Beijing in August to pursue intensive Chinese language classes after graduating from Skyline High School. She came home to visit during the winter break but decided to return early to celebrate Chinese New Year in Beijing.

That’s when she realized something was wrong.

“When I got to the airport, I was the only person not wearing a mask. The lady at customs was so confused and told me I needed to put a mask on,” she said. “There is definitely a cloud of fear. When you go outside, it’s hard to ignore that everyone is wearing masks. No one’s talking to each other and there’s hardly anyone out there in the first place.”

De Groote found herself in the middle of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has been reported to have spread to every province in China.

“This was just ironic because she wanted to go back early so she could see the Chinese New Year’s festivities. But by going back early, she’s now caught in the middle of this whole virus problem,” said her dad, Michael. “We didn’t find out about the outbreak until she had already returned to China. Unfortunately, she also can’t do a lot of things there right now because everything is shut down.”

Although Beijing is approximately 650 miles from the outbreak’s epicenter in Wuhan, De Groote said Beijing has been a ghost town. Streets that are normally filled with bustling traffic are now empty. Government employees now require residents to have their temperature taken before they can enter public areas.

“I’m not going to lie. At first, it was kind of scare-inducing. But it also does comfort me a little because I can see the extent to which everyone is going to try and keep each other safe,” she said.

She added, “As I started to talk more to my host family about it, they told me about their experiences during the SARS epidemic in 2003 and how scary it was back then. It made sense to me why everyone was on their toes because they didn’t want that to repeat.”

De Groote now spends most of her days indoors with her host family, like most Beijing residents who have chosen to quarantine themselves.

“I never thought I would encounter being in the same country with a disease outbreak epidemic in my life,” she said. “I can go outside for a few minutes. But my host parents are really worried about my safety. I’m really sad that everything is closed because of coronavirus. But at least I’m not in Wuhan and I’m not sick.”

As of Friday, officials reported 258 deaths with 10,000 cases confirmed in mainland China as the death spread globally. Nearly 60 million people have been under partial or full lockdown in Chinese cities for a week. But De Groote said locals she talked to have remained optimistic.

“A lot of it is just about weathering the storm. My host family said that we’ll just stay inside maybe a month more and maybe in March, we’ll be able to go back to normal lives,” she said. “They don’t see this lasting forever, which I think speaks to a level of resilience in what I’ve noticed of Chinese people as a whole.”

Inbound flights to China have been canceled but no restrictions have been issued on outbound flights yet. In the meantime, De Groote has booked a flight back to the U.S. on Monday but her family worries that it may be canceled before then.

“It really makes us nervous because we don’t know if she’ll be able to come back. Will they keep her there? Are they going to cancel the flights? We don’t know,” said her dad, Michael. “We’re just going to have to wait and see.”

