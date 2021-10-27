Utah woman sentenced for drunk-driving crash that killed state trooper

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A Utah woman has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed a Michigan state trooper.

Thomasina Jones was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in Ionia County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and other charges.

Police have said that trooper Caleb Starr was driving east of Grand Rapids in Boston Township in July 2020 when a vehicle crossed the center line from the opposite direction and smashed into his patrol car.

Another trooper testified in an earlier hearing that Jones’ blood-alcohol level was 0.23, about three times over Michigan’s legal limit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files