Utah woman points gun at police officer’s head during welfare check

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – An alarming Facebook post that sent officers to a Midvale home on Friday landed a Utah woman in jail after police say she pointed a gun at an officer’s head.

On March 5, officers were dispatched to the home near 7600 south and Lincoln street after an anonymous tip suggested a welfare check was needed.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Tammy Nanette Meyere Spurling of Midvale, posted on her social media which caused others to worry.

“A post was made on social media which caused the complainant to feel concerned for [Spurling]. The post said if the subject was found dead, her husband had killed her,” reads arresting documents. “She specifically wrote: ‘If I end up dead [redacted] killed me. I think I may have pushed the wrong button? Sorry he pushed me too far. I’m done. I’m trying to stay alive. Help!!!!!!!!'”

Following the tip, officers immediately arrived at the home to investigate the scene.

“I knocked at the door several times, attempting to speak with [Spurling] and to ensure her safety,” states a Unified Police Officer. “No one answered the door. As I looked around the driveway and side of the residence for any sign of the subject or any indication she was injured, I observed a light turn on inside the house.”

According to arresting documents, the officers then decided to walk back to the front of the home, where they saw the interior wood door open and observed [Spurling] through the glass storm door.

“I had researched the subject prior to arriving and recognized it to be the subject of the welfare check. I was happy to see she appeared uninjured,” they inform. “As [Spurling] opened the glass storm door and walked onto the elevated patio, I called to her by her name in a gentle voice.”

Arresting documents then go on to say that as the officer called for Tammy, she approached the patio, stood next to a brick pillar, and then produced a handgun – pointing it directly at the officer’s head.

“My partner and I drew our service weapons and pointed them toward the subject as my partner gave the subject loud, verbal commands,” the officer adds. “The subject put down the gun on the cement patio wall and placed her hands in the air.”

According to arresting documents, Spurling was ‘exceptionally’ intoxicated.

“She reeked of the odor of an alcoholic beverage, her speech was slurred, her eyes were bloodshot and watery, and she was clearly a danger to herself and others in her intoxicated state,” it reads.

Arresting documents state that Spurling’s highly intoxicated state not only contributed to being a danger to herself but also to others by answering her door with a handgun and pointing it toward people.

Tammy Nanette Meyere Spurling was then transported to the Salt Lake County Jail where she faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and intoxication.

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.