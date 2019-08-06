Utah woman pleads guilty to embezzling $6 million from company

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman charged in June with embezzling more than $6 million from a company she worked for has pleaded guilty.

According to charging documents, one felony count of wire fraud was filed against Alexis Carr in federal court on June 3, 2019.

Documents state Carr was employed by an unknown company from January 2005 to July 2018 and at some point was promoted to Director of Finance.

Prior to her employment with the company, Carr was part owner of a company called “Innovative Technology Systems LLC,” a company that converted analog media to digital media.

The second owner of “Innovative Technology Systems, LLC,” which was dissolved in 2014, was not indicted, and all documents indicate federal agents believe Carr acted alone in the embezzlement.

During her course of employment with C.S., Carr created a vendor profile for “Innovative Technology” in C.S.’s accounting system, whose servers were located in New Jersey.

Documents state on more than 90 occasions, Carr created fictitious invoices for Innovative Technology and posted the invoices directly to inventory, creating an entry to cut a check to pay the invoice. Agents said this process avoided other employees in accounting from having to match up a purchase order with the invoice.

Carr then printed the fraudulent checks and stamped them with the president of the company’s signature then deposited them in Innovated Technology’s bank account before transferring the funds to her personal account.

When Carr left the company in 2018, she deleted the “Innovative Technology” account from the accounting system.

She was being charged specifically for one check written on July 10, 2018 in the amount of $109,757.53 but documents state Carr embezzled a total of $6,066,833.40 using this scheme.

On July 29, Carr accepted a plea deal where she is expected to serve 38 months in federal prison, pay restitution, will be placed on probation and is required to forfeit $150,000 in cash, property she owns in Oakley, Utah, a 2016 Land Rover, a 2017 Polaris Razor, a 2014 Yamaha ATV and a 2018 Skidoo Snowmobile, all believe to have been purchased with the fraudulent funds.

According to documents, the judge does not have to follow her plea deal agreement with the U.S. District Attorney when she is sentenced on October 7.

Carr faces 20 years in prison, $250,000 fine, three years additional probation and additional property forfeiture if she violates her plea agreement.

A background check for Carr shows no criminal history in Utah.

