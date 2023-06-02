UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a securities fraud scheme that brought in just over $5 million, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Crystal A. Huang, 41, of Lehi, reportedly admitted to devising a scheme to defraud investors, providing “false promises” to them by claiming her company, ProSky Inc., was making millions in revenue.

She allegedly “lulled” investor victims into a false sense of security by providing falsified balance sheets, profit and loss statements, bank account statements, and customer lists, a release states.

The Dept. of Justice says her scheme lasted five years, taking place from February 2015 through February 2020 in the District of Utah and elsewhere.

Huang reportedly made $5.025 million from around 13 investors. In one case, she received a wire transfer of $750,000, made to ProSky Inc., the release states.

Huang’s sentencing is scheduled for August 15, 2023 at the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. District Courthouse in Salt Lake City.

No further information is available at this time.