Utah woman holding fundraising to provide period products to women in need

UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah woman is encouraging people to skip out on Valentine’s day this year and instead buy period products for women in need through a local fundraiser.

Kristin Andrus is holding a fundraiser called “SisterGoods: Fighting Period Poverty,” that aims to place period products in the hands of women in need. Sistergoods has partnered up with the Utah Food Bank to provide this need for the community.

Andrus says these donations will help empower women to learn, work, and thrive.

According to the Fundraiser, “Millions of women in the U.S suffer isolation, infection, and missed opportunities because they are unable to afford tampons and pads. Yet these women cannot use SNAP (food stamps) and Medicaid benefits to purchase menstrual products.”

Andrus says, “The fundraiser goes until February 14. All money goes directly to the Utah Food Bank for period products and we have a match from a donor and my family so your money will be tripled.”

Statistics show that 23% of U.S. students struggle to afford period products and nearly one in five American girls have missed school due to period poverty.

In one study, two-thirds of low-income women couldn’t afford menstrual products. 36% missed work each month as a result.

Sistergoods says the donations will help fight period poverty and give Utah women more opportunities to learn, work, and thrive.