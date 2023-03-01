HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman from Utah has died after a possible drowning in South Kona, according to officials.

The woman has been identified by police as Carol Mugleston, 75, of Layton, Utah.

Hawaii Island Police said the incident occurred on Monday, Feb. 27 around 11:55 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress at Honaunau Boat Ramp, later identified as Mugleston. Bystanders at the beach helped Mugleston out of the ocean and administered CPR. Hawaii Fire Department then arrived on the scene and continued life-saving measures.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Unfortunately, attempts to resuscitate Mugleston were unsuccessful.

Paramedics transported Mugleston to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m.

Police initiated a coroners inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.