GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City woman has died after she fell nearly 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on Monday.

Officials responded to reports of an unresponsive river trip participant around 6:30 p.m. near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River.

Margaret Osswald, 34, was near Ledges Camp when she fell and was fatally injured, officials say.

Members of the group told crews that Osswald was unresponsive and began CPR before emergency services arrived.

Due to darkness, Grand Canyon Officials called the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) emergency helicopters for assistance. DPS arrived on the scene at Ledges Camp and pronounced Osswald dead around 8:30 p.m.

Osswald hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was on day six of a multi-day private boating trip.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.