HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) — A Salt Lake County woman was charged on Monday for allegedly producing illegal drugs out of her rental apartment residence in Holladay.

Lisa Lyn Bangerter, 59, was charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of clandestine laboratory and precursors, one first-degree and one second-degree

Three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, two second-degree felonies and one third-degree felony

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

On February 2, Unified Police Department officers served her a warrant and proceeded to search the home at the 4000 block of South Brooks Way in Salt Lake County.

The affidavit states that upon entrance, officers located laboratory equipment such as a “cookbook,” a red microwave, a glass jar with residue, scales, glass pipes, baggies, and tin foil, as well as pay/owe sheets from transactions with roommates and clients.

The report also states that police found 271 grams of cocaine, 200 THC gummies, 4.6 grams of heroin, and marijuana in the residence.

Bangerter allegedly admitted to purchasing cocaine and processing it into crack cocaine. She also admitted that she was in the middle of a cook when the search warrant was issued, police say.

Bangerter reportedly even explained the process she used, the cutting agents she had on hand, and the quantities that should be in each bottle.

With the listed charges by the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake, Bangerter may post bail of $10,000.

No further information is available at this time.