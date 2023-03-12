SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While the celebration for the Oscars is held in Los Angeles, one local woman brought the celebration here to Utah.

In addition to celebrating the nominees and winners, this party was held to honor a late friend and husband.

“My late husband was a big fan of the Oscars,” said Cari Ann DeJong. “I lost him last year to brain cancer, glioblastoma, two days after his birthday and his birthday always fell, prior to COVID, during the week when the Oscars were going to be showing.”

DeJong says that her husband would often throw Oscar parties for his birthday.

“The very first time that I ever met him outside of the location where we met was actually in this bar at his Oscars birthday party,” said DeJong. “So, here we are back again at the Huddle, the first year after he passed where I’m able to honor him and remember him with some of our friends and family.”

DeJong says she plans on continuing this tradition for years to come.

“It’s something he would have done if he was around for his birthday and it’s the best way I can think of to honor his memory,” DeJong says.