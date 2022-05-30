SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly biting off her sister’s eye during an argument in Salt Lake County.

The Unified Police Department says the suspect is a 25-year-old woman. Police say the incident happened on May 27.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, the suspect’s sister, covered in blood that was dripping from her left eye.

The person who reported the incident, the victim’s ex-husband, said the suspect had allegedly attacked the victim.

“A portion of the eye had been torn out from under her eyelid and was outside of her eye,” authorities say.

When paramedics arrived, they transported the victim to a local hospital for injury treatment. Medical officials say the “damage done to the victim’s eye would need to be attended to by a plastic surgeon.”

Officers say the victim’s tear duct appeared to be partially ripped out by her sister’s teeth, although there was so much blood, it was difficult to pinpoint at the time.

Authorities say the two sisters currently live together. The victim told police her sister was intoxicated and became upset with her while they were sitting inside a car. The victim says her sister began attacking her, grabbing her by the hair “extremely hard” while biting her left eye.

While investigating, police found a “substantial amount” of blood in the center console of the victim’s vehicle. Officers also found two bottles of vodka and a can of spiked seltzer inside.

After the attack, the victim says the suspect fled the scene. Authorities were able to locate her hiding in a yard about one block away from the victim’s residence.

Arrest documents say the suspect was “extremely loud, causing alarm to other residences in the area.”

The suspect was arrested on three charges including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and intoxication.

She is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.