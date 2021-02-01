Utah woman allegedly rams into officer’s vehicle while driving on four rims

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A 24-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly colliding with a Unified Police vehicle during a chase.

Kenedi Tanpirak faces charges for aggravated assault targeting law enforcement with bodily injury, failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and false personal information with the intent to be another actual person, according to a probable cause statement.

A Unified Police officer says another deputy located a suspicious vehicle parked near a Midvale motel that matched a description of a reported stolen vehicle.

According to court documents, a man and woman were seen entering the vehicle and then traveled east on 7200 south from 300 west.

As officers followed the suspect vehicle, other officers prepared to deploy tire deflating devices. According to the probable cause statement, the vehicle, driven by Tanpirak, slowed when nearing the spikes, but then accelerated and passed over them.

Authorities say all four tires on the car immediately went flat, but the vehicle continued fleeing north on State Street.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency equipment, but the pursuit continued.

The probable cause statement says Tanpirak’s continued driving with just steel rims after all four tires lost the rubber.

In the area of 5900 south State Street, the suspect vehicle crossed the centerlines and lost control.

When a Unified Police officer stopped his vehicle in front of Tanpirak allegedly accelerated rapidly and rammed into the front of the marked patrol vehicle.

While officers challenged Tanpirak at gunpoint, the probable cause statement says she continued to accelerate, causing the tires to spin and emit sparks.

Officers say they were able to ultimately take Tanpirak into custody safely.

When they asked for her identification, Tanpirak provided the name and birth of her younger sister.

According to the probable cause statement, Tanpirak told authorities that she “wanted to stop, but my boyfriend made me go! He told me the car was stolen and to not stop!”

Police say Tanpirak “has a long history of providing false information to Law Enforcement when arrested and shows complete disregard for being responsible for her actions.” They add that in November, Tanpirak was arrested as a passenger in a reported stolen vehicle with the same man related to this incident.