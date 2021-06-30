Utah woman allegedly grabbed, tackled by man on hike in Idaho

PRESTON, Idaho (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after police say a Utah woman was assaulted near an Idaho campground Monday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the 35-year-old Utah woman said the assault happened near Willow Flat Campground in Preston, Idaho.

The woman told police she went up Willow Flat to go for a hike. She found a nearby ATV trail west of the south campground parking lot and decided to continue hiking, the FCSO said in a Facebook post.

As she was returning to her vehicle after hiking the trail, when she told officers a man grabbed her from behind and tackled her to the ground.

She struggled with the man on the ground for about a minute before she was able to get free and drive off in her vehicle, police said.

The woman described the suspect as 6-feet-tall with light brown/dirty blonde hair that was “over his ears but not yet to his shoulder,” facial hair but not a full beard, and an average build.

She said her attacker was wearing a black, sleeveless shirt, and jeans.

The woman added that the man’s appearance was “very unkept” and he smelled strongly of alcohol.

The woman estimated that the assault occurred around 3:30 to 3:40 p.m. The only other person she remembered seeing was a fisherman nearby. The woman also recalled seeing a fire engine red pickup truck with a fishing pontoon boat in the back and possibly some kayaks or canoes in a parking lot.

She was unsure if the vehicle could have belonged to her attacker.

Law enforcement are still attempting to locate the suspect. If you have any information on the case you are asked to contact Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 208-852-1234 Ext. 2.