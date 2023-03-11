(ABC4) — A teen from Clearfield, Utah, Ayzjiahna Wood, has won the Miss Teen Volunteer America title for 2024 in the Tennesee-based national competition.

The 17-year-old, who won Miss Utah Teen in 2021 and was the 4th runner-up in Miss Teen USA, took the crown in the national pageant representing the state of Utah.

The pageant has four phases of competition judged equally: talent, interview, evening gown, and fitness/wellness. In order to compete, participants must be between 13 to 18 years old, making this Wood’s last opportunity to compete as a teen.

The pageant was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tennessee with the top five girls from Iowa, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and of course, Utah. The Iowa and Alabama participants were the first and second runner-ups.

This is not the first time Utah has won a Miss Volunteer America pageant. In 2022, Alexa Knutzen, 24, won the title of Miss Volunteer America. Knutzen is from Mapleton, Utah and has a degree from the University of Utah in ballet performance and another degree in journalism.

The organization represents scholarship, education, responsibility, volunteerism, and empowerment with the acronym purposefully spelling “SERVE,” according to the website.