Utah Legislature will assemble for Special session on Thursday, August 20

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – State leaders have exercised the Utah Legislature’s emergency powers to convene a special session.

The Utah Legislature will assemble on Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m. for the Sixth Special Session of the Sixty-third Legislature.

Among the issues to be discussed, are providing Utahns and Utah businesses financial relief by waiving state income tax on PPP loans and CARES Act money, modifying the 2020 general election process, addressing issues related to public education funding and enrollment and adjusting the 2021 state budget to further address the impacts of COVID-19 in the state.

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams said “The Legislature is dedicated to preserving and strengthening the physical and financial health of all Utahns. As the state with the second-lowest unemployment rate and the lowest COVID-19 fatality rate in the nation, Utah is taking calculated steps to continue its trajectory toward economic recovery while protecting individuals’ well-being.”

“The Legislature will convene in a special session this week as we continue to make necessary adjustments to the state budget and policies related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic,” said Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives Brad Wilson. “Our focus is primarily on adapting to ever-changing circumstances in order to help businesses, families and people across our state as we lead the national response and recovery.

Throughout the pandemic, the Legislature has made it a top priority to uphold the public process and provide access to legislative proceedings. While the Utah State Legislature is temporarily holding interim committee meetings and special sessions electronically due to COVID-19 health concerns, Utahns are encouraged to participate by submitting inquiries and feedback directly to their legislators or remotely participating in committee meetings