Utah Legislature will assemble for Special session on Thursday, August 20

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Utah State Capitol 2_1459546486139.JPG

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – State leaders have exercised the Utah Legislature’s emergency powers to convene a special session.

The Utah Legislature will assemble on Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m. for the Sixth Special Session of the Sixty-third Legislature.

Among the issues to be discussed, are providing Utahns and Utah businesses financial relief by waiving state income tax on PPP loans and CARES Act money, modifying the 2020 general election process, addressing issues related to public education funding and enrollment and adjusting the 2021 state budget to further address the impacts of COVID-19 in the state.

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams said “The Legislature is dedicated to preserving and strengthening the physical and financial health of all Utahns. As the state with the second-lowest unemployment rate and the lowest COVID-19 fatality rate in the nation, Utah is taking calculated steps to continue its trajectory toward economic recovery while protecting individuals’ well-being.”

“The Legislature will convene in a special session this week as we continue to make necessary adjustments to the state budget and policies related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic,” said Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives Brad Wilson. “Our focus is primarily on adapting to ever-changing circumstances in order to help businesses, families and people across our state as we lead the national response and recovery.

Throughout the pandemic, the Legislature has made it a top priority to uphold the public process and provide access to legislative proceedings. While the Utah State Legislature is temporarily holding interim committee meetings and special sessions electronically due to COVID-19 health concerns, Utahns are encouraged to participate by submitting inquiries and feedback directly to their legislators or remotely participating in committee meetings

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...