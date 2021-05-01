Utah welcomes World Trade Center to UVU campus

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A chapter of the World Trade Center will be making its way into Utah.

In a new alliance, Miles Hansen, president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah (WTC Utah), and Astrid S. Tuminez, president, Utah Valley University (UVU) will open a WTC Utah office on the UVU campus in Orem.

According to officials, this partnership will then provide Utah County companies with direct access to global business expertise and services. The office will be staffed by a full-time employee and UVU students under the direction of the Salt Lake office.

Not only will the chapter connect Utah County companies with global business expertise and services but it will also give UVU business students real-world experience helping Utah County businesses to compete globally.

“The World Trade Center Utah partnership aligns perfectly with the University’s Vision 2030 plan,” Tuminez shares. “Part of the plan is to strengthen community, workforce, and economic development partnerships. This alliance is allowing us to come together to create value for businesses and students.”

The alliance between both parties will then connect Orem companies with global opportunities, grow the state’s international presence, and provide WTC Utah with a physical foothold in an area known for technology business growth.

“The collaboration between WTC Utah and UVU positions Utah as the crossroads of the world,” adds Aaron Starks, vice president of global business services for WTC Utah. “The opening of our new office enables even more Utah companies to have direct access to the expertise and services they need to compete and win.”

Officials say international trade supports nearly one in every four jobs in the state, with small businesses accounting for 85% of Utah’s exporters.

With an interest in assisting Utah companies as they increase their international sales, Larry H. Miller Group, Kirton McConkie, Facebook, World Trade Center Utah, and the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce are donating $50,000 in grant funding to help companies cover the cost of the global services.

Based on a company’s current international experience, those who utilize these services will begin by developing a strategy, leveraging services such as website development and global logistics, or connect directly with partners abroad through match-matching.

Having recently benefited from the resources offered by WTC Utah and UVU, Jennifer Mitchell, founder & CEO of Natura Solve is anticipating up to $900M per year in international revenues. “I feel much more confident as an owner now that we will have the correct information and the support of an experienced team,” Mitchell chimes.

With a new website and international branding concepts in place, the Utah-based company is expanding into Dubai, India, and Peru.

For more information about the World Trade Center Utah-Utah Valley University partnership and how to utilize global business services, please visit https://wtcutah.com/gbs or contact WTC Utah’s Aaron Starks at astarks@wtcutah.com.