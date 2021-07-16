Garth Brooks brings live music back to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Country superstar Garth Brooks is in Utah and he’s making headlines as the first artist in the country to do a major stadium concert since the pandemic started.

Brooks is spending the weekend in Salt Lake City with his popular dive bar tour Friday night and his record-breaking concert Saturday night.

Brooks isn’t taking his role as the first artist to put on a major concert since the pandemic started lightly.

“With being the first one out…comes with major responsibility for sure. To not only make sure these people are safe, but for everyone asking questions from the entertainment business too, so how do you do it?” Brooks said.

He said his crew follows the state and stadium rules of the place they’re performing at. However, they have their own tour rules too.

“We will be masked…our own band and crew will be mask mandated throughout the rest of the year,” Brooks said.

With the Delta variant spreading throughout the country, Brooks is hoping those fans he is playing for are making smart decisions.

“The last thing I want to do is bring you anything that you don’t already need. Come here, have a great time, and hopefully everyone goes home safe. Then, we move to the next city safe for that next city as well,” Brooks said.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is exploding and Brooks credits Salt Lake City for getting it started.

“There was one, maybe two tours that had announced when this on sale happened and, on the Monday, after this on sale, there were fifteen major tours. It’s because this city sent the message that we want to come out, we want to do it right, so hats off to them,” Brooks said.

Utahns made their support known with tickets selling out for his stadium tour in just thirty minutes which is a new Ticketmaster record.

ABC4 spoke with several Garth Brooks fans at his dive bar tour Friday to see how they’re feeling about attending a large event amid a pandemic.

“Nothing would’ve stopped me from coming here,” one fan said.

Many fans credited the COVID-19 vaccine for making it possible.

“Well, you know I got vaccinated. I’m pretty good… so I’m just here to have a good time,” one fan said.

“We feel safe. Everyone’s been vaccinated. So, it’s safe…yes, they have vaccination rules here and good protocols. We are ready…we are ready,” fans said.

Even a ruptured tendon couldn’t keep one Garth Brooks fan away.

“I literally told my wife that the only reason I’m coming is because its Garth Brooks. Like if it was literally anyone else, I probably wouldn’t have come,” one fan said.