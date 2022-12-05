UTAH (ABC4) — Avalanche Awareness Week falls on the first week of December. Typically, this is when Utah’s avalanche season will begin, but this year is different. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, the first reported avalanche of the season was on Oct. 23.

This is an unusual season, said Chad Brackelsberg, executive director of the Utah Avalanche Center. Utah received a lot of snow in October this year, but November was dry and cold. Then, parts of the state received nearly three feet of snow in the last week.

“It’s tricky avalanche conditions because it’s just different than what most backcountry users are used to seeing at this time of year,” Brackelsberg said.

He added that the snow also had more of a sugary consistency underneath a dense slab of snow. He said that is common for the northwest region, but now they are seeing this throughout the state.

On Monday, the Utah Avalanche Center and Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation kicked off the 4th annual Avalanche Awareness Week with mock rescue drills at Sugarhouse Park. This was one of 25 events being held this week. For a full list of the scheduled events, visit the center’s website.