Utah Veterans Memorial site opens in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new memorial tribute to veterans will be opening to the public in West Valley City next Thursday.

The Utah Veterans Memorial will be a permanent display featuring the names of 2,894 veterans with Utah ties who gave their life while in service. The display will officially open on November 11 and feature speakers including veterans, local officials, and community leaders. The memorial grounds are spread among three acres and 14,100 square feet of dedicated plaza space.

The project’s cost is estimated at around $1 million with funding made possible by donations and fundraising efforts. Though planned years before, the project’s construction was completed in under three months to debut on Veteran’s Day this year.

Some elements of the memorial include: