OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Several Utah Valley University students took home medals this past week, showcasing their skills in robotics, manufacturing, technology and more in the national SkillsUSA competition.

UVU staff reported 18 of the 19 competitors representing the school finished within the top 10 of their categories. Overall UVU students claimed two gold medals, two silver medals, and three bronze medals, with three more students who finished just off the podium in fourth place.

Additive Manufacturing gold medalists Dallin Hansen and Thomas Swindler (center) (Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

Cabinet Making silver medalist Ethan Jacobson (right) (Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

Automotive Refinishing bronze medalist Charles Moake (right) (image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

Computer Programming bronze medalist Jared Karbakhsh (Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

Anna Hougaard, a UVU student, competing in the culinary category of SkillsUSA. Hougaard went on to finish 5th in the competition (Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

“Based on the seven national medal categories won, UVU tied for fourth in the nation for all post-secondary colleges and universities in the United States,” said UVU SkillsUSA director Darin Taylor. “Over the past 22 years, UVU has consistently been among the top five in the nation. These results show, without a doubt, that the students at UVU are among the best of the best.”

Dallin Hansen of Saratoga Springs and Thomas Swindler of Provo teamed up to win a gold medal in Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing). Alexander Marcum of Herriman and Zach Pittman of Provo were the UVU team to claim gold in Robotics and Automation Technology.

Ethan Jacobson of Provo earned a silver medal in Cabinetmaking and Seth Christmas of Spanish Fork won silver in Collision Repair Technology.

The bronze medal finalists were Jayden Tanner and Jared Karbakhsh of Orem and Charles Moake of Spanish Fork. The three won their medals in Industrial Motor Control, Computer Programming, and Automotive Refinishing Technology, respectively.

The competition highlights and tests 6,000 students over 19 categories. Competitions range anywhere from 3D printing and computer programming to carpentry, barbering, and the culinary arts. SkillsUSA says its goal is to empower and produce a highly skilled workforce by providing students with the opportunity for success in their careers.

Each year the competition invites students from high schools, universities, and industry sponsors nationwide. Utah Valley University has taken part in the competition for more than two decades and has consistently placed within the top five schools annually.