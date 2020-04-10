Utah Valley University reschedules commencement ceremony

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Valley University announced Friday that this year’s 79th commencement exercises and convocations are postponed until Aug. 19 – 20, respectively.

The rescheduling of the graduation ceremonies reflects UVU’s commitment to both care for its students and celebrates the exceptional results of the Class of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: School is out, but education continues

UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez said “Graduation marks the completion of a remarkable educational journey and the celebration of a true achievement,” It is a unique opportunity to celebrate years of hard work, persistence, and sacrifice by our students and all who supported them throughout their UVU years. We promise our Class of 2020 and their families and friends a memorable celebration in August.”

Students who previously registered for the April commencement and one of the May convocations will need to re-register on the University’s graduation website. The Graduation Office will post registration information on the site in mid-April.

Have questions about coronavirus?

Commencement will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the UCCU Center on the Orem Campus. Convocations of UVU’s colleges and schools will be held the next day, Aug. 20, at various venues and times.

Other coronavirus stories:

Former USU professor dies of COVID-19

Utah officials say what happens next is based on data

When will I get my stimulus check? Payments expected to start next week