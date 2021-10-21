Utah Valley University Professor appears on the History Channel

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah Valley University Professor has been featured on the History Channel in a series called “The Engineering that Built the World.”

Professor Greg Jackson was featured on the shows series premier called “Race for the Railroad” which ran on Oct. 10 and told the story of how the transcontinental railroad was built.

On Oct.17, Prof. Jackson appeared on the same series for a second episode that detailed the construction of the Statue of Liberty.

“Having Professor Jackson featured multiple times on the History Channel speaks to his credibility as a historian and to the quality of teaching at Utah Valley University,” said Wayne Vaught, provost, and senior vice president at Utah Valley University. “His extensive knowledge and fun teaching style have made him one of our most sought-after professors.”

The Professor also has a podcast called “History That Doesn’t Suck,” which is listed in the top 20 channels in the nation that address historical topics. His podcast generates half a million downloads a month.

“It was a very fun and exciting summer project,” said Jackson. “The History Channel flew me to New York City multiple times where the episodes were filmed. I have become very familiar with John F. Kennedy International Airport!”

Jackson is Chair and Associate Professor of Integrated Studies and Deputy Director of National Security Studies at Utah Valley University. He earned his Ph.D. in History from the University of Utah and teaches the history sections of geopolitical courses in the National Security Studies program.