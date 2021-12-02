Utah Valley University open $5 million Gateway Building

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Valley University celebrated the opening of the Gateway Building on the south end of the Orem Campus Thursday.

The campus received a generous $5 million donation from Utah business leader and UVU alum Brandon Fugal. The three-story building is part of UVU’s long-term master plan envisioned in 2010 to address the rapid population growth in the Beehive State.

The Gateway Building will house the office of UVU’s President Astrid S. Tuminez, her administration, and three vice presidents. It will also include a board conference area along with state-of-the-art classrooms and serve as the student welcome center for prospective students.

“Brandon Fugal personifies the greatest qualities we seek to inculcate in our students: grit, intelligence, ambition, innovation, and generosity. The Gateway Building that bears his name will be a wonderful new main entrance to campus,” President Tuminez says. “Many students and families will start their UVU journeys from this building.”

The university announced the Gary R. Herbert Institue of Public Policy Center will also be housed in the new building. The institute has been designed to provide opportunities for students and community members to learn about key policy issues, civic engagement, and the political process.

“Utah Valley University is my school,” Fugal shares. “It is in my DNA. It gave me a solid foundation that helped me launch my real estate and business career. There are many people who taught and showed me the way. Now I want to give back, to help those who follow me. I hope this building stands as a sentinel showing people the power of education and the American dream.”