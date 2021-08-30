Utah Valley University mandates COVID-19 vaccine for students

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Valley University has announced they will require COVID-19 vaccines for students attending classes in the fall.

UVU will join other Utah universities starting Spring 2022.

According to a Twitter post, UVU officials say they are working to develop a plan on how to implement the new requirement, while also considering exemptions for personal, religious, and medical reasons.

We are also pleased with the steady flow of students coming to our free vaccination clinic. We encourage our students, staff, and faculty to be vigilant in wearing masks — particularly in our classrooms and other indoor venues. 5/5⁰⁰Read more here. https://t.co/WkiilLSn8q — UVU (@UVU) August 30, 2021

The vaccine mandate does not apply to university staff or faculty at this time. More details and official plans will be announced sometime this week.

Currently, UVU is still administering both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on campus. Classes are being held at a maximum of 75% capacity due to state legislation, officials say.

University officials are still encouraging staff, faculty, and students to wear masks, get vaccinated, and practice smart hygiene routines.

Officials say they will continue monitoring the situation and will keep all sanitization and safety protocols intact throughout the campus.

“We appreciate you and the support you provide to our faculty, students, and each other,” UVU officials say. “Your efforts are making a difference. As we move forward, please be aware of your own needs and well-being. We have many resources and are adding to those all the time, so please reach out. The events of the last year are hopefully subsiding, but we will all feel the effects for years — we need to be mindful of and help each other.”