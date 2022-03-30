OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Valley University (UVU) will host a conference on domestic violence April 19.

The College of Humanities and Social Sciences will be putting on the event, which will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and attendees can participate in person at the Sorensen Student Center at the Orem Campus or online here.

The conference is designed for students, social workers, therapists, professionals, families, service providers, and community members, and meant to address the far-reaching impact of domestic violence.

Local and national speakers and students will provide education, build awareness, and offer insight for those touched by violence and for those who provide services, support, and treatment, hosting sessions and services on domestic violence-related topics, including interpersonal, dating, and intimate partner violence.

“Our role as a community educational resource puts us (UVU) in a unique position to provide extensive, relevant information and resources on domestic violence to a diverse audience,” said Toni Harris, assistant dean in the College of Humanities and Social Science.

Mildred D. Muhammad, an award-winning international speaker for the U.S. Department of State, a CNN contributor, and a domestic abuse survivor, will give the opening keynote speech.

Her topic will include information about her “life of terror, abuse, and heartache” and domestic violence awareness and prevention.

Cassidy DuHadway, the plenary speaker, will address how trauma creates subconscious belief systems that guide daily behaviors, thoughts, and emotions and will teach about creating safer environments for victims and survivors within societal relationships.

Tickets are $75 each. Current UVU students can attend for free.

Paid registration includes access to the virtual conference portal and all presenter-provided conference materials for two weeks. For those attending in person, the paid registration includes lunch and parking.