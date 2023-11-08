OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Valley University (UVU) has an exciting guest in store for its 2023 Presidential Lecture Series this month as they’ve announced an upcoming visit from Darryl Jones, acclaimed bassist for the Rolling Stones.

Scheduled to make his campus appearance on Nov. 16, Jones will be sharing his insights and experiences with students and the public, according to a press release from UVU.

(FromL) Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Darryl Jones of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo credit MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

The lecture will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Scott C. and Karen Keller Building on the UVU’s Orem Campus.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darryl Jones to our campus for this special event,” remarked UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez in the release. “His remarkable career and contributions to the music industry make him an ideal speaker for our Presidential Lecture Series. We believe his insights will inspire our students and ignite their passion for pursuing their own dreams.”

Born and raised in Chicago, Jones’s passion for music began at an early age, learning the drums and xylophone from his father before picking up the bass. By age 21, he had already garnered an impressive resume in the Chicago music scene before he went on tour with jazz legend Miles Davis. Other well-known artists he would go on to play with included Sting, Eric Clapton, Peter Gabriel, and Madonna.

In 1993, Jones was chosen as the bassist for the Rolling Stones, from which he would launch his career into a new level of stardom.

The night before his lecture, Jones and director Eric Hamburg will also be hosting a special screening of the new documentary titled “Daryll Jones: In the Blood” on Nov. 15.

Taking viewers through a journey of Jones’ career in the music industry, the screening is to be shown at The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at 6 p.m. While tickets are free, seating is also limited and the public is encouraged to register early via The Noorda’s box office website.