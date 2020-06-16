Utah Valley University acquires land to build south county campus

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah Valley University announced Tuesday the acquisition of 38.7 acres of land on the northeast side of the I-15 Payson Main Street interchange for a future satellite campus.

Related: Utah Valley University student dies of coronavirus

The newly acquired land is located northeast of the Payson power plant adjoining south Bamberger Rd. The construction timeline is still yet to be determined.

“It is no secret that the south end of Utah County is growing,” said Astrid S. Tuminez, president of UVU. “The acquisition of the Payson land demonstrates UVU’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional education in affordable and innovative ways in our service area. The campus will incentivize sustainable development, facilitate business and government partnerships, and serve our Utah citizens.”

Related: Utah Valley University reschedules commencement ceremony

UVU says that Payson is an ideal spot for a satellite campus because of its proximity to a future FrontRunner station and other transportation hubs. The university hopes that this new location will make university access easier and will reduce traffic. The new campus will also benefit from the Utah Department of Transportation’s planned freeway interchange on the north end of Payson.

“I am extremely excited that UVU is building a campus in Payson,” said Payson Mayor Bill Wright. “I attended UVU’s forerunner trade tech, where I studied aircraft instrument repair, welding, and computer science, and later received my emergency medical technician designation there. I have watched it grow from a small technical school to a first-rate college and eventually to a full-scale university. UVU has a stellar reputation, and we welcome it with open arms in Payson.”