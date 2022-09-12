UTAH (ABC4) – Continuing your education and earning a degree is a gateway to many career opportunities. For many, earning an undergraduate degree is the next step after graduating high school.

Finding the perfect university to earn an undergraduate degree can be an overwhelming decision. U.S. News hopes to ease the pressure with its National Rankings of institutions across the United States. Using 17 metrics of academic quality, U.S. News determined what schools provide the best value, have the greatest financial and faculty resources, and have the greatest graduation and retention rates.

With so many high-quality universities across the nation, let’s see where Utah schools stack-up nationwide.

Brigham Young University

(Courtesy of BYU University)

The Provo-based University tops the list of Utah schools overall. Ranked nationally at No. 89 (tied with seven other universities), BYU is the highest ranked Utah national university, according to U.S. News, with a 62 out of 100. The Cougars also ranked high in value, ranking No. 11 nationally for best value.

BYU excelled particularly with its Accounting program. According to the U.S. News list, BYU’s Accounting program ranked third nationally, behind only the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

University of Utah

With a score of 60 out of 100, the University of Utah ties with nine other universities at No. 105 in the National Rankings. The U of U comes in as the second highest Utah-based institution. The Utes also ranked highly in public schools, breaking the Top 50 list at No. 48 as well as being named No. 67 for the best colleges for veterans.

Most notably, however, the U of U ranked No. 5 nationwide and No. 2 among public schools for its entrepreneurship program.

“We have a deep tradition of entrepreneurship at the Eccles School, and we continue to grow that legacy by giving our students the best opportunities we can to learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur,” said Rachel Hayes, dean of the David Eccles School of Business. “We teach our students to be doers. We challenge all of them to launch a product or company, or join one, then we give them the information and resources to do it.”

Utah State University

Utah State University ranked the lowest on the National Ranking for Utah schools at No. 250, however, the home of the Aggies ranked No. 124 in Top Public Schools. U.S. News gave the Logan-based University a score of 46 out of 100, citing a student-faculty ratio of 22:1 and 50.9% of classes with 20 or fewer students.

According to U.S. News, USU has an acceptance rate of 93% with its students outnumbering teachers 22:1. Graduates from USU reportedly make a median starting salary of $51,600.

Westminster University

Westminster University reported incredible improvement from last year’s U.S. News rankings. Westminster beat BYU in Best Value, ranking fifth in the nation, jumping up 14 spots from the 2022 rankings. Westminster also saw its rankings approve as a regional college, moving up six spots to take No. 12 Best in the West Region.

Overall, Westminster scored 80 out of 100, scoring particularly high with Faculty Resources. According to U.S. News, The Salt Lake-based private university has an 8:1 student-teacher ratio with 82.9% of classes having fewer than 20 students.

Weber State University

Ogden’s Weber State University came in high in the rankings for regional schools and public institutions. The Wildcats home ranked tied for No. 32 in Top Public Schools, topping the University of Utah. WSU also ranked among the Top 100 in Western Regional Universities alongside Westminster, ranking at No. 64.

While overall, Weber State earned a U.S. News score of 42 out of 100, the college did however boast a 100% acceptance rate for the Fall 2021 semester.