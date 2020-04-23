Utah Unemployment: What to expect when you return to work

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – When Utah’s unemployed return to work, it’s important they understand exactly what they need to do to ensure they are reporting correctly to the Department of Workforce Services.

Utah has seen record numbers of unemployment cases since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of whom have never received assistance through the state or the federal government and may not know how it all works.

If an individual returns to part-time work, DWFS said they should continue filing their weekly claim and report their gross earnings (before taxes/deductions) for the week, regardless of when they get paid.

The system will adjust their weekly unemployment benefit payment based on the gross wages reported. Failure to correctly report work and earnings or refusing work may result in overpayments or possibly a fraud penalty and prosecution.

If you are offered your job back and refuse, that must be reported when you file your weekly claim and an unemployment representative will gather information from the claimant and the employer to determine continued eligibility.

If individuals fail to disclose refusal of an offer of suitable work which results in a denial and overpayment, they may be required to pay a penalty on the overpayment and face possible prosecution for fraud.

DWFS has created a new fact sheet for both employers and employees to help navigate the flow of reintegrating back into the workplace.

They can both be found at jobs.utah.gov/COVID19.

Returning to Work FAQ for Employees and Returning to Work FAQ for Employers.

Have questions about coronavirus?