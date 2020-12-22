Utah unemployment insurance director to explain benefits extended by COVID relief package

(ABC4) – Congress passing a COVID-19 relief package late Monday night means unemployment benefits created under the CARES Act have been extended.
According to the Utah Department of Workforce Services, affected programs include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
Utah’s unemployment insurance director, Kevin Burt, will provide a detailed explanation of the updated federal unemployment benefits, program timelines, and Utah’s process for issuing payments to eligible Utahns.
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 3 p.m.
