Utah unemployment claims drop by over 1,000

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Unemployment claims dropped this past week in Utah. There were 6,057 new claims filed with a total of $71,751,213 of benefits paid, according to state officials.

That’s 1,010 less than the previous week. The numbers are still high, but they are continuing to drop as the economy reopens.

There were 83,716 continued claims filed during the same week

Reported on July 30th

According to the press release sent to ABC4 News, the number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 18 was 5,292. A total of 4,959 met the same criteria the previous week.

“This week we saw over 1,000 fewer new claims and continued claims have decreased for twelve consecutive weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “With continued economic progress over the last five months and the ending of the $600 weekly stimulus payment, we will soon be ending the self-attested job attachments implemented during the pandemic. This will encourage claimants to actively look for work to receive their benefits each week.”

Everyone should be aware, the job attachment status for active claimants will end effective August 15. This does not result in ineligibility, however to remain on the benefit all claimants will be required to register for work as well as make and report at least four job contacts each week they are requesting the unemployment benefit.

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit ​jobs.utah.gov/covid19​ for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.