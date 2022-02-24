SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Ukrainians in Utah are anxious for family members back home as Russia wages war.

“I’m feeling terrible, to be honest,” said Illia Nayer, whose family is still in Ukraine.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” said Nayer.

“This morning, my Grandma, she woke up and she saw people running and screaming. And they don’t know what’s happening. They saw the explosions, they saw the planes flying — the military planes — and she didn’t know what happened. Imagine roughly 40 million people living in a stage like that, in fear like that,” added Nayer.

He wants Utahns to know that Russian President Vladimir Putin is engaged in a misinformation campaign.

On Thursday night, other Ukrainians living in Utah demonstrated outside of the Utah State Capitol. They, too, want Americans to know what’s happening and for the world to stand by them during the developing war.