SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah truck driver has been arrested by police in connection to a 28-year-old homicide cold case out of California.

James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, by the Salt Lake City Police Department and detectives with the Concord Police Department of California.

Grimsley was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Terrie Ladwig on Dec. 2, 1994. According to ABC4’s Nexstar sister station, KRON, Ladwig, a transgender woman, was killed in her Concord apartment.

Her husband reportedly returned home to find her beaten and strangled with an electrical cord on her bed. KRON reports her husband, Steven Ladwig, was a sailor and was away when his wife was killed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Concord PD has kept this ‘cold case’ open and under investigation since that time,” said Concord PD Lieutenant Sean Donnelly in a statement. “Recent developments led to the identification of Grimsley, a truck driver who was living in Utah at the time of his arrest.”

According to court documents, the Unified Police Department received a communication from the Concord Police Department with a warrant for the arrest of Grimsley. Grimsley was taken into custody and bail was set for $1 million.

He is currently being held in Utah, pending extradition to California.