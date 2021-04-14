NORTHERN UTAH NEWS: Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Rich, and Weber counties

Utah troopers responding to multiple semi crashes Wednesday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAR RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – There are multiple incidents involving semi trucks Wednesday morning that will affect the commute for many.

Utah Highway Patrol says troopers are on scene of three semi-involved incidents.

On I-15 near Bear River/Tremonton at mile marker 369-372, the road was closed while troopers clear a semi that is tangled up in the median cable barrier. As of 7:33 a.m., UHP says this crash has been cleaned up and I-15 is back open.

At mile marker 34 on westbound I-84, there was a jackknifed semi. This caused troopers to close the road as the weather was making it difficult to clear traffic around and behind the incident. As of 7:22 a.m., that jackknifed semi has been cleared and I-84 has reopened.

A semi hauling tractor parts hit the concrete barrier and its trailer rolled over the barrier on westbound I-80 at the mouth of Parley’s. Traffic is being diverted to I-215 while westbound I-80 remains closed to allow at least one heavy wrecker to clear the mess.

UHP tells ABC4 this crash is speed-related, not weather related.

Utah Highway Patrol shared this photo of the semi incident on I-80.

Image
Semi over barrier on I-80 at Parley’s | Courtesy Utah Highway Patrol

High profile vehicle restrictions were imposed on I-15 and Legacy Parkway Tuesday night as high winds moved through the area. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Utah Department of Transportation is not reporting those restrictions are in place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts