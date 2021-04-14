Utah troopers responding to multiple semi crashes Wednesday morning

BEAR RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – There are multiple incidents involving semi trucks Wednesday morning that will affect the commute for many.

Utah Highway Patrol says troopers are on scene of three semi-involved incidents.

On I-15 near Bear River/Tremonton at mile marker 369-372, the road was closed while troopers clear a semi that is tangled up in the median cable barrier. As of 7:33 a.m., UHP says this crash has been cleaned up and I-15 is back open.

At mile marker 34 on westbound I-84, there was a jackknifed semi. This caused troopers to close the road as the weather was making it difficult to clear traffic around and behind the incident. As of 7:22 a.m., that jackknifed semi has been cleared and I-84 has reopened.

A semi hauling tractor parts hit the concrete barrier and its trailer rolled over the barrier on westbound I-80 at the mouth of Parley’s. Traffic is being diverted to I-215 while westbound I-80 remains closed to allow at least one heavy wrecker to clear the mess.

UHP tells ABC4 this crash is speed-related, not weather related.

Utah Highway Patrol shared this photo of the semi incident on I-80.

Semi over barrier on I-80 at Parley’s | Courtesy Utah Highway Patrol

High profile vehicle restrictions were imposed on I-15 and Legacy Parkway Tuesday night as high winds moved through the area. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Utah Department of Transportation is not reporting those restrictions are in place.