Utah trooper arrests California kidnapping suspect; girls to be reunited with mother

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is speaking out for the first time about how he was able to capture a California fugitive who was wanted for abducting his girlfriend’s children.

Joshua Adle is accused of taking an 8-month-old girl and 18-month-old girl, his non-biological children, from their home in Riverside, Calif.on Thursday, without their mother’s permission.

Riverside Police alerted Utah Highway Patrol that Adle, along with his parents, were in Southern Utah with the little girls.

The suspects were spotted Thursday night driving northbound on Interstate 15 by UHP Trooper Adam Gibbs.

Gibbs said he noticed a van with California plates, looked closely and saw that all three people inside the vehicle, matched the suspect photos put out by police.

“I initiated a traffic stop. They immediately pulled over on the ramp,” said Gibbs.

Trooper speaks after stopping fugitive out of California WATCH: Utah Highway Patrol trooper that initiated the traffic stop on the suspects in the Riverside, CA kidnapping is speaking to the media. https://bit.ly/2YyaaOP Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Friday, August 2, 2019

The suspects got out of the car near the Parowan exit and were arrested and then taken into custody without incident.

“It was lucky. I was able to be at the right place at the right time,” the Trooper told reporters on Friday during a news conference.

“He did a fantastic job,” said Captain Jeff Nigbur, Utah Highway Patrol.

Nigbur said being able to find these suspects was a “needle in a haystack” because they ditched the blue Cadillac they were last seen in, for a white Dodge Caravan they rented somewhere along the way.

“Out of the thousands and millions of cars that travel that road even in an hours time frame, it’s just amazing for Trooper Adam to spot that and put two and two together and notice the suspicious activity and pull up next there and positively identify him.”

Adle and his parents are being taken back to California where they will face charges.

The children are with the Division of Child and Family Services and will be reunited with their mother by Monday.

