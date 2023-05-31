SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The time has come for local fortune seekers to test their skills as this month begins the fourth annual Utah Treasure Hunt. How much treasure is there? This year’s hunt has a whopping $25,000 just waiting to be claimed.

To begin the hunt this time around, the first person or group to correctly use the clues within a secret poem can locate a chest hidden somewhere in Utah.

Read the featured poem to uncover this year’s secret clues:

Begin your search where time was transcendent Crack open the books they’re independent Lift up your eyes and look for the mark Hike to the tree that stands without bark Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest Look down at your map to not wander with thirst Remember two less than on top of the first You’ll know you’re close where it’s time to frown What points towards heaven but is upside down? Get off the road at the airplane without wings Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Utah Treasure Hunt was first started as a passion project by Utah residents Dave Cline and John Maxim while the pandemic kept everyone locked inside their homes in 2020. From then on, the annual hunt has become an eagerly awaited activity for Utahns across the state.

The first two treasure hunts were self-funded, though several companies have since joined the mix to contribute while giving the founders full creative control to make each hunt as fun as possible.

The hunt will be emailing out a hint to subscribers every Friday. Dave and John will also be dropping random hints via their Instagram accounts.

Further information and details can be found on the Utah Treasure Hunt website.