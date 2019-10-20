Utah transgender nonprofit opens office in Orem

OREM, UTAH (AP Modified) – An idea, a way for one transgender person to pay for gender-confirmation surgery, has grown into a Utah-based nonprofit, helping others who can’t afford the procedure.

As reported by the Daily Herald, Genderbrands an organization created by Ian Giles provides chest binders, and award grants to help with surgery.

Giles uses they and them pronouns, started selling wristbands in 2015 as a way to pay for their own double mastectomy.

Giles then turned Genderbrands into a nonprofit to help others get surgery too. The organization now sells shirts, flags and pronoun pins around the world to medical offices, universities and corporations like Amazon and Spotify.

The organization has awarded grants for six surgeries and plans to fund four in it’s next application cycle.

