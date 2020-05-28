Utah tops nation in essential workers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) A new study shows Utah leads the nation in the number of essential workers per capita.

And that is good news.

“These numbers are very good for Utah moving forward,” said Kathy Morris, the marketing manager for Zippia.com.

“Even though you may have personally lost your job, the more people that have kept working and kept spending their money — and interacting with the economy and buying Starbucks, buying a t-shirt from a local vendor — that brings money into the economy and that money helps create jobs,” she added.

Zippia.com conducted the study by examining four industries they deemed essential: health care, protective services (police and firefighters, for example), farming/food production, and manufacturing.

“We broke it down per capita, meaning — per person, or per 1,000 people — to figure out what state had the highest percentage of their residents still working during COVID shutdowns. And Utah came out on top,” said Morris.